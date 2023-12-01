THE RECORD

Program in Occupational Therapy receives $1.1 million grant

The Program in Occupational Therapy at the Washington University School of Medicine won a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Special Education – Personnel Development to Improve Services and Results for Children with Disabilities Program. The program provides grants to institutions of higher education and private nonprofit organizations to prepare personnel in early intervention, special education and related services to be successful and skilled in serving children with disabilities.

“The grant will fund the School-Based Scholars Program, designed to improve the recruitment and retention of diverse occupational therapy students while increasing competencies to serve children with high-intensity needs in school-based settings,” said Jessie Bricker, principal investigator and project director. “The long-term goal is to build workforce capacity in school-based and mental health practice.”

Read more on the Program in Occupational Therapy website.

