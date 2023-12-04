THE RECORD

Puray-Chavez named Mendez Scholar

Puray-Chavez

Virologist Maritza Puray-Chavez, a staff scientist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2023 Dr. Eddie Mendez Scholar by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. The award recognizes outstanding early-career scientists who are members of groups underrepresented in science or who are living with disabilities, and who have made notable contributions to infectious diseases, cancer or basic science research.

Originally from Peru, Puray-Chavez studies how viruses get inside cells, replicate and evade host immunity. Such data are crucial for identifying promising drug targets and vaccine candidates for viral infections. She works in the laboratory of Sebla Kutluay, an associate professor of molecular microbiology. Puray-Chavez’s long-term goal is to establish herself as an independent scientist.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Donations sought for food drive

Gephardt Institute accepting applications for civic leadership programs

Parking introduces new shuttle route

Notables

Puray-Chavez named Mendez Scholar

Thomas receives inaugural University Libraries’ Ginkgo Award

Parvulescu installed as Liselotte Dieckmann Professor in Comparative Literature

Obituaries

Mark Rollins, professor emeritus of philosophy, 76

Harry Kisker, former dean of students, 81

Kathleen K. Dixon, emeritus instructor in physical therapy, 90

Research Wire

Program in Occupational Therapy receives $1.1 million grant

Condensates’ composition determined by when RNA is added

Kwon receives CDC grant to study viral transmission within households 

The View From Here

12.04.23

11.20.23

11.13.23

Washington People

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Sumanth Prabhu

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20