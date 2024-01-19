THE RECORD

Classics offers new Biggs Travel Award

The Department of Classics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has announced a new opportunity for faculty and student travel relating to Greco-Roman antiquity.

The Penelope Biggs Travel Award is open to WashU faculty in any department whose travel involves the study of Greco-Roman antiquity; and to graduate and undergraduate students in any department whose travel includes the study of Greco-Roman antiquity and who have majors, minors or course work in the departments of Classics, Philosophy or Art History and Archaeology, all in Arts & Sciences.

The award is named in honor of Penelope Biggs, a scholar, WashU alumna (MA ’68, PhD ’74) and longtime benefactor of the classics department, who died in 2022. Applications, which should include a project description, proposed travel and short budget, are due Feb. 15. For more information, visit the classics website.

