Guérin wins grant to enhance atmospheric simulation speed

Roch Guérin, chair of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering and the Harold B. & Adelaide G. Welge Professor of Computer Science at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a two-year $207,394 grant from the National Science Foundation to enhance the ability of a 3D atmospheric simulation software to rapidly simulate how Earth’s atmosphere responds to changes in its chemical composition.

The software, GEOS-Chem, is designed to study climate change, and the project brings together expertise in computer and atmospheric science and includes McKelvey Engineering faculty Kunal Agrawal, a professor of computer science and engineering, and Randall Martin, the Raymond R. Tucker Distinguished Professor in energy, environmental and chemical engineering and model scientist of the GEOS-Chem project.

By improving the speed at which those simulations can run, the project aims to improve researchers’ ability to simulate and understand how Earth’s atmosphere evolves, contributing to climate change research and mitigation with potential economic and societal impacts.

