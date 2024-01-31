Guffey appointed chief of staff to vice chancellor for student affairs

Guffey

Kristy Guffey has been appointed associate vice chancellor and chief of staff to Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, effective. Feb. 1, Gonzalez announced.

Guffey, who joined the university in 2014, most recently served as executive director of university advancement for Student Affairs, raising funds for important initiatives such as the Taylor Family Center for Student Success and the mental health doctoral training program. Previously, Guffey led University Athletics’ advancement team.

“I am excited to welcome Kristy to our student affairs leadership team in a new capacity,” Gonzalez said. “Kristy brings a deep knowledge of student affairs to the position, having worked closely with me over the past two and half years. Additionally, Kristy has a deep commitment to supporting an outstanding student experience.”

In her role, Guffey will work with the senior leadership team in Student Affairs to provide strategic oversight and tactical support to the Division of Student Affairs including oversight of the assessment, events, and marketing and communications teams.