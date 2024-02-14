Gonzalez honored by ‘Diverse: Issues In Higher Education’

Gonzalez

Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as one of 40 women making a difference in higher education by “Diverse: Issues In Higher Education,” a leading publication that covers diversity news in colleges and universities.

Gonzalez and others will be recognized for their work tackling tough challenges, exhibiting extraordinary leadership and making a difference in their respective communities in the 40th anniversary edition of “Diverse,” due out Feb. 29.

Gonzalez, known by students as “Dr. G,” has been instrumental in promoting diversity and supporting first-generation students throughout her career. Since joining WashU in 2021, she has spearheaded many initiatives, including the “Dialogue Across Difference” course, the Taylor Family Center for Student Success and the Center for Career Engagement. Gonzalez also is the incoming board chair for the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.