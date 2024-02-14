THE RECORD

Gonzalez honored by ‘Diverse: Issues In Higher Education’

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Anna Gonzalez
Gonzalez

Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as one of 40 women making a difference in higher education by “Diverse: Issues In Higher Education,” a leading publication that covers diversity news in colleges and universities. 

Gonzalez and others will be recognized for their work tackling tough challenges, exhibiting extraordinary leadership and making a difference in their respective communities in the 40th anniversary edition of “Diverse,” due out Feb. 29. 

Gonzalez, known by students as “Dr. G,” has been instrumental in promoting diversity and supporting first-generation students throughout her career. Since joining WashU in 2021, she has spearheaded many initiatives, including the “Dialogue Across Difference” course, the Taylor Family Center for Student Success and the Center for Career Engagement. Gonzalez also is the incoming board chair for the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Nominate staff member for Distinguished Honor Awards

Knight Center to hold open house

Naming Review Board appointed

Notables

Gonzalez honored by ‘Diverse: Issues In Higher Education’

WashU named Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Wrighton named chair of Science Center board

Obituaries

Sudhir Singh, endocrinology specialist, 45

John Sprague, professor emeritus of political science, 89

Peter R. Phillips, professor emeritus of physics, 92

Research Wire

Consistent health insurance is critical, finds new study

Locusts’ sense of smell boosted with custom-made nanoparticles

Weisensee wins Young Investigator Program grant

The View From Here

02.12.24

02.05.24

01.22.24

Washington People

Kim Thuy Seelinger

Antonio Douthit-Boyd

Katharine Flores

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20