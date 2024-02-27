THE RECORD

State of the University address planned

Brookings Hall with flowers

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to tune in online at 2 p.m. March 7 for Chancellor Andrew D. Martin’s annual State of the University address.

The chancellor will share updates on WashU’s progress during the past year, including a look at the new Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building, the university’s commitments to St. Louis and the new School of Public Health.

For more information, and to access the viewing link on March 7, visit the 2024 State of the University webpage.

