THE RECORD

Wynter selected for prestigious summer program

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Wynter

Washington University in St. Louis sophomore Da’Juantay Wynter has been selected by the Institute for Responsible Citizenship for its Washington Program, a selective, two-summer program for talented Black male college students.

Wynter is an Ervin Scholar and a Chancellor’s Career Fellow who is studying education and American culture studies in Arts & Sciences. As a Gephardt Institute St. Louis Fellow, Wynter worked with SKIP DesignEd to develop community-based solutions to improve educational access and quality for children in poverty. 

As a Washington Program scholar, Wynter will complete a Washington, D.C.-based internship; participate in a seminar about economic and constitutional principles; meet leaders in the public and private sectors; and attend personal and professional development workshops.

