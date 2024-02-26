Wynter selected for prestigious summer program

Washington University in St. Louis sophomore Da’Juantay Wynter has been selected by the Institute for Responsible Citizenship for its Washington Program, a selective, two-summer program for talented Black male college students.
Wynter is an Ervin Scholar and a Chancellor’s Career Fellow who is studying education and American culture studies in Arts & Sciences. As a Gephardt Institute St. Louis Fellow, Wynter worked with SKIP DesignEd to develop community-based solutions to improve educational access and quality for children in poverty.
As a Washington Program scholar, Wynter will complete a Washington, D.C.-based internship; participate in a seminar about economic and constitutional principles; meet leaders in the public and private sectors; and attend personal and professional development workshops.
