Zacks named president of brain sciences organization

Jeff Zacks, the Edgar James Swift Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has begun a two-year term as president of the Federation of Associations in Behavioral and Brain Sciences (FABBS). Zacks is also chair of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences and a professor of radiology at the School of Medicine.

As president of the FABBS board of directors, Zacks will work to further the organization’s mission as a nonprofit “committed to advancing and enhancing the understanding of the mind, brain and behavioral sciences,” according to its website. The FABBS coalition includes 29 scientific societies and about 60 academic departments.

“My broad goal is to build our capacity as a trusted resource for policy advice and as a catalyst for collaboration across the behavioral and brain sciences,” Zacks said in an interview on the FABBS website.

