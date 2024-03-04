THE RECORD

Gephardt Institute awards $30,000 in grants to meet local needs

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement at Washington University in St. Louis has awarded $30,000 in Transform Grants to five student projects that will advance regional priorities.

Projects include health workshops for older adults at the Northside Youth and Senior Service Center; support for Project EmpowerED: SLPS Homeless Youth Support Project; and a mental health and wellness event for the immigrant and refugee community.

Transform Grants are part of the institute’s newly launched St. Louis Impact Fund. For a complete list of recipients and their community partners, visit the Gephardt Institute website.

