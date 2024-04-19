THE RECORD

Baruah named Hugo F. & Ina Champ Urbauer Professor

By Shawn Ballard

Sanjoy Baruah, an expert in scheduling theory and safety-critical system design, has been named the Hugo F. & Ina Champ Urbauer Professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. He was installed April 4 in Whitaker Auditorium in Uncas A. Whitaker Hall.

Baruah, a professor of computer science and engineering, is known for his work in real-time and safety-critical system design. His research focuses on scheduling algorithms, which are crucial for ensuring timely execution of tasks in systems such as automotive control, medical devices, avionics, industrial automation and more. Baruah has contributed to the analysis and design of real-time scheduling algorithms, improving their predictability, reliability and, ultimately, safety.

McKelvey Dean Aaron Bobick smiles next to Dr. Sanjoy Baruah.
Dean Aaron Bobick (left) congratulates Sanjoy Baruah at the installation ceremony. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

“Professor Baruah’s research defined the state of the art in how to control and allocate resources to distributed complex systems in real time,” said Aaron F. Bobick, dean of the McKelvey School of Engineering and the James M. McKelvey Professor. “Over the course of his prolific and impactful career, Sanjoy has been dedicated to advancing our understanding and application of scheduling algorithms in embedded systems. His research has not only expanded knowledge but also translated into practical solutions with real-world implications for fields ranging from self-driving cars to smartphones.”

