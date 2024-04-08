Gephardt Institute voting plan earns high marks

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement received a perfect score for its 2024 Voter Engagement Action Plan from the All In Campus Democracy Challenge, a national nonpartisan initiative to improve college student voter turnout.
The plan includes strategies to increase graduate and professional student voting rates, which have lagged behind undergraduate rates; to increase overall turnout to 72%; and to establish voter engagement hubs in each of Washington University in St. Louis’ academic schools.
According to Tufts University’s Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, a record-breaking 71% of eligible Washington University students voted in the 2020 presidential election. For more information, visit the Gephardt Institute website.
