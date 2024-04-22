Leath to receive early career award

Leath

Seanna Leath, an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to receive the Society for Research on Adolescence’s Early Career Award. The award is given for outstanding contributions to the study of adolescent development.

Leath studies identity development and well-being processes among Black youth and families, with a particular focus on processes related to race and gender. She also directs the Fostering Healthy Identities & Resilience Collaborative, which includes undergraduate and graduate students and community partners in the St. Louis area who are invested in Black women and girls’ wellness.