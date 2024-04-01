Macias appointed director of student leader development for Leaders Academy

Julia Macias, associate dean for the Office of Scholar Programs, has been appointed director of student leader development for the George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy at Washington University in St. Louis, effective May 1, according to Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs.

“Julia has been instrumental in coordinating our leadership coaching pilot programs for the Danforth Scholars. I know she will continue to provide thoughtful leadership and innovative programming to this important area,” Gonzalez said.

The new Bauer Leaders Academy, funded by a $20 million commitment from alumnus George Bauer and his wife, Carol Bauer, will help students hone their leadership capabilities and explore their purpose in and outside of the classroom. In her new role, Macias will help develop orientation programs, targeted leadership seminars and coaching opportunities. The Danforth Scholars Programs already offers its students a variety of leadership programs, and Macias said they’ve been transformative.

“The feedback has been wonderful, and I’m excited to give all students opportunities to explore their values and their purpose,” Macias said. “Students will be able to take these skills and experiences into the workplace and their communities to make positive change.”

Macias joined WashU in 2003 and served as inaugural director of the Annika Rodriguez Scholars Program. In her current role, Macias oversees the Danforth, Ervin, Rodriguez and McLeod Scholar programs. Additionally, Macias oversees WashU’s Office of Military & Veteran Services and serves as the university liaison to ROTC. Rob Wild, associate vice chancellor and dean of students, will oversee Macias’ programs until a new director has been hired.