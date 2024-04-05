McKelvey Engineering offers graduate certificate in financial engineering

Graduate students in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis now can earn a graduate certificate in financial engineering. While a second major in financial engineering already was offered for undergraduate students, this is WashU’s first graduate certificate in the specialty.

A collaboration between the McKelvey School of Engineering and Olin Business School, the certificate program is administered by the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering and led by Vladimir Kurenok, director of the second major in financial engineering program. Faculty from a variety of McKelvey Engineering programs along with Olin finance faculty will teach the courses.

Financial engineering combines applied math, statistics, computer science, financial theory and economics to analyze financial markets.

“We already have a second major in financial engineering that was established in 2017,” Kurenok said. “The wish has been to expand this successful program to graduate students because many of them have expressed interest in having such a program.”

