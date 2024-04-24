THE RECORD

Pei named to national board on first-year student experience

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
headshot of Katharine Pei
Pei

Katharine Pei, director of Student Transitions & Family Programs at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed to a four-year term on the national advisory board of the National Resource Center for The First-Year Experience and Students in Transition at the University of South Carolina. 

As a member, Pei will help advise the center on best practices and relevant research. At WashU, Pei supports the orientation, transition and retention of new students and their families through the Bear Beginnings: Fall Welcome and other programs. 

Established in 1986, the National Resource Center for The First-Year Experience and Students in Transition is a recognized leader and clearinghouse for scholarship, policy and programs. The center hosts conferences and workshops and produces scholarly publications and research reports.

