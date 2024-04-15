Thompson named director of pediatric neurosurgery

Thompson

Eric Thompson, MD, a pediatric neurosurgeon noted for his expertise in caring for children with complex neurological conditions, particularly brain and spinal tumors, has been named director of the Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and neurosurgeon-in-chief at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

He begins his new role Aug. 5. Thompson is a professor of neurological surgery, of pediatrics and of cancer biology at the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago and director of pediatric neurosurgery at the university’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Dr. Eric Thompson will be the next chief of pediatric neurosurgery,” said Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, head of Washington University’s Department of Neurosurgery and the Ralph G. Dacey Distinguished Professor of Neurosurgery. “Eric is a highly skilled neurosurgeon and a demonstrated leader in the field of pediatric neurosurgery. He brings a strategic vision, and under his leadership, I know our pediatric division will continue to thrive in both innovation and research. Most importantly, Eric is deeply passionate about caring for our young patients and their families.”

