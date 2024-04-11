THE RECORD

Wangpaiboonkit wins ACLS fellowship

Wangpaiboonkit

Parkorn Wangpaiboonkit, an assistant professor of music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a 2024 fellowship from the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS).

One of 60 early-career scholars selected from a pool of 1,100 applicants, Wangpaiboonkit studies the intersection of music, race and imperialism in 19th-century Siam. His current book project, “Race and Sovereignty in the Imperial Music of Siam,” examines the localization of European music and sound practices at the Siamese court as a means of negotiating new conceptions of sovereign personhood in colonial survival.

ACLS fellowships are open to scholars in all disciplines of the humanities and related social sciences. Awards are intended as salary replacement to help recipients devote six to twelve continuous months to full-time research and writing. The goal is to support a major piece of scholarly work, which can take the form of a monograph, article, digital publication, critical edition or other scholarly resource. For more information, visit acls.org.

