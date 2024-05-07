Biology students win annual awards

The Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has named the student winners of its annual awards. In 2024, they include:

Hannah Davis, a senior majoring in biology with a concentration in molecular biology and biochemistry, and minoring in women, gender, and sexuality studies, who was awarded the Ralph S. Quatrano Prize, given to the thesis showing greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications.

Shelei Pan, a December 2023 graduate in the neuroscience track of the biology major, who also minored in Spanish, who was awarded the Marion Smith Spector Prize, which recognizes academic excellence and outstanding undergraduate achievement in research.

Braxton Sizemore, a senior majoring in biology with a concentration in ecology and evolution and in classics, is the winner of the Garland Allen Prize, which is awarded to a student who has made significant efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.