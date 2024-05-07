Biology students win annual awards

The Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis has named the student winners of its annual awards. In 2024, they include:
- Hannah Davis, a senior majoring in biology with a concentration in molecular biology and biochemistry, and minoring in women, gender, and sexuality studies, who was awarded the Ralph S. Quatrano Prize, given to the thesis showing greatest evidence of creativity in design, research methodology or broader scientific implications.
- Shelei Pan, a December 2023 graduate in the neuroscience track of the biology major, who also minored in Spanish, who was awarded the Marion Smith Spector Prize, which recognizes academic excellence and outstanding undergraduate achievement in research.
- Braxton Sizemore, a senior majoring in biology with a concentration in ecology and evolution and in classics, is the winner of the Garland Allen Prize, which is awarded to a student who has made significant efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Shan Wang, a senior majoring in global cultural studies and in biology, who was awarded the Harrison D. Stalker Award, which is given to a student whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.