Giammar named fellow of AEESP

Giammar

Dan Giammar, the Walter E. Browne Professor of Environmental Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the Class of 2024 Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors (AEESP). He will be formally recognized in June.

AEESP Fellows are selected for their accomplishments in environmental engineering and science research, teaching and professional service, with emphasis on service within the AEESP, a volunteer organization that aims to strengthen and advance the discipline of environmental engineering. Nominees must have at least 10 years of faculty-level membership in AEESP and must be full or emeritus professors.

Giammar, also director of the university’s Center for the Environment, has been a member of AEESP since 2002 and began serving the organization in 2005 when he joined the Student Services Committee. He co-chaired the 2022 AEESP Research and Education Conference with Young-Shin Jun, a professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at McKelvey Engineering. Giammar and Jun were given distinguished service awards from the organization for their work hosting the conference at Washington University. Giammar also received the 2020 AEESP Award for Outstanding Teaching in Environmental Engineering & Science.

