THE RECORD

Holehouse receives NSF early-career award

Holehouse

Alex Holehouse, an assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) award from the National Science Foundation.

The highly sought-after award is reserved for early-career faculty who successfully combine research with mentoring and education.

The five-year $1.3 million award will support Holehouse’s research into intrinsically disordered proteins. Such proteins play important roles in biology but are difficult to study. Dysregulation of these regions has been implicated in a variety of diseases.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

