Kapoor selected for Lindau Nobel Laureate conference

Yashika Kapoor, a postdoctoral fellow in physics from Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to participate in the 73rd annual Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, held June 30-July 5 in Lindau, Germany.

Kapoor is an experimental condensed-matter physicist investigating novel electronic phases in two-dimensional Van der Waals materials, particularly graphene.

She is one of 650 young scientists selected from around the world to participate in the conference, which will also have 30 Nobel laureates in attendance. The conference will focus on the impact of physics in the future of energy supply, artificial intelligence and quantum research.



