Physics student Brodie selected for prestigious DOE program

Liam Brodie, a graduate student working with Mark Alford, a professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Program.

Brodie’s research is centered on static and dynamic properties of nuclear matter in the ultra-dense interior of neutron stars. As part of the SCGSR, Brodie will work at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Long Island, N.Y., from July through December.

