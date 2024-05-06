THE RECORD

Ursaworks Robotics Club succeeds at competition

The Ursaworks Robotics Club at Washington University in St. Louis secured a second-place finish at the 2024 Midwest RoboMaster Competition.

The Ursaworks team From left to right: Adheet Ganesh, Xunhao Li, Thomas Upin, Xinshi Feng, Haoyu (Mark) Quan, Thomas Dong, Bruce Li, Steven Luyapan, Erin Chen and Anny Qiao
The Ursaworks team finished second at the 2024 Midwest Robomaster competition. Pictured are (from left) Adheet Ganesh, Xunhao Li, Thomas Upin, Xinshi Feng, Haoyu (Mark) Quan, Thomas Dong, Bruce Li, Steven Luyapan, Erin Chen and Anny Qiao (Photo: Mark Quan)

The club represented the McKelvey School of Engineering as it battled teams from host school Purdue University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Pennsylvania State University.

The newest team in the arena with about a year of experience, the 12-person WashU squad only lost one match, against Virginia Tech.

“Our team overcame a lot of obstacles,” said Mark Quan, an electrical engineering major, Ursaworks founder and president of Ursaworks Robomaster Club.

The team is now preparing for three-on-three contests at the RoboMaster North America Competition, held later this year in Boulder, Colo.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

