Baum recognized for lifetime contributions to OT profession

Carolyn Baum was selected to receive two distinguished honors from the American Occupational Therapy Association and the American Occupational Therapy Foundation in recognition of her many contributions to the occupational therapy profession. Baum is the Elias Michael Executive Director of the Program in Occupational Therapy at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and professor of occupational therapy, of neurology and of social work.

Baum was named as one of the association’s 100 Most Influential People who have shaped the profession’s 100-year history. She has also been selected by the foundation’s Board of Trustees to receive the 2017 Meritorious Service Award in acknowledgement of extraordinary leadership and service.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.