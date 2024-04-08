The View From Here 04.08.24

April 8, 2024 SHARE Victoria Meza, who is pursuing a master’s in social work, performs a Native American hoop dance at the Brown School’s Cultural Showcase event March 28 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School) A group presents their cultural dress at the Brown School’s Cultural Showcase event March 28 in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. (Photo: Sharon Rhiney/Brown School) Panelists Cheryl Martin (left), Morven McLean, Keenan McRoberts and Sam Fiorello participate in a discussion during the 2024 Food Futures Symposium, held March 26 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. The symposium brought together an interdisciplinary group of leaders in agriculture, science, medicine, social work and business to grapple with primary issues of feeding the world in a changing climate. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University) Manasseh Begay, lecturer for the Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School, leads a breakout group during the food sustainability portion of the 2024 Food Futures Symposium March 26 at the Newman Education Center. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University) Lucia Hulsether (center), assistant professor of religious studies at Skidmore College, talks about her recent book “Capitalist Humanitarianism” March 25 in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University) An audience member asks a question during a book discussion with Lucia Hulsether, author and a faculty member at Skidmore College, on March 25. Her book “Capitalist Humanitarianism” combines historical accounts, ethnographic research and personal narrative to investigate global economic systems. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/Washington University) Students enjoy the 360 photo booth at the 2024 Class Toast event held March 27 in the Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Chancellor Andrew D. Martin watches as actress Jennifer Coolidge is revealed as the 2024 Commencement speaker during the Class Toast, held March 27 in the Brookings Quadrangle. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Renowned fashion designer Michael Kors (right) participated in an April 1 discussion titled “Speaking of Fashion” in Graham Chapel. The talk was moderated by Derek Blasberg (left), writer, editor and New York Times best-selling author. (Photo: Gara Lacy/Washington University) Kia Caldwell, vice provost for faculty affairs and diversity, speaks during the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education annual conference March 13 in Simon Hall. (Photo: Mena Darré/Washington University) The Gephardt Institute hosted a polling place for St. Louis County voters April 2 in the Danforth University Center. Gephardt Institute graduate assistant Grace Nelson (left) and WashU Votes volunteers guided voters to the polls, served coffee and registered voters for the upcoming August and November elections. (Photo: Scott Allen/Gephardt Institute) Students of lecturer Matt Bernstine’s course, “Community Design Sprints,” present their work March 22 to community guests and critics at Sumner High School. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)