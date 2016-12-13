Washington People: Srikanth Singamaneni

There’s a saying that doors will open to those bold enough to knock. Srikanth Singamaneni was bold enough to knock several times early in his career, which has helped him to make significant discoveries in materials science that are already making a mark in the world.

Singamaneni works with nanomaterials to create powerful sensors that can be used to detect chemicals and biomarkers that could speed health-care diagnostics and new materials to filter dirty water to make it potable. His work spans from nanomedicine to physics to biology, all from a materials science perspective. Most recently, he has added research into the interface between biotic and abiotic interfaces in an effort to create advanced functional materials at a very small scale — the nanoscale.

