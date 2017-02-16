Tan named president-elect of EMS organization

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

David K. Tan, MD, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected president-elect of the National Association of EMS Physicians (NAEMSP).

The organization promotes legislation that improves emergency medical care. Tan, also medical director of Washington University Emergency Medical Services, will become president of NAEMSP in 2019 and serve until 2021.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.