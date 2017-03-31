Graduate student Strong honored for anthropology paper

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Adrienne Strong, a graduate student studying sociocultural anthropology in Arts & Sciences, has been recognized with a 2017 Peter K. New Student Research Competition award from the Society for Applied Anthropology.

The award, which honors the late Peter Kong-ming New, a distinguished medical sociologist-anthropologist, is given for the best papers reporting on applied research in the social and behavioral sciences.

Strong received the third place award for her paper “’We Swim in Blood’: Exposure to Risk and Forms of Care on the Maternity Ward of a Tanzanian Hospital.”