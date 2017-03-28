Wencewicz selected as 2017 Cottrell Scholar

Timothy A. Wencewicz, assistant professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected as a Cottrell Scholar by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement.

The Cottrell Scholar program, which includes an award of $100,000, is designed to recognize the best early-career teacher-scholars in chemistry, physics and astronomy by providing discretionary funds for research. Wencewicz plans to use his award to study chemoenzymatic synthesis of strained beta-lactones.