Keeline receives highly competitive National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Stipend

Tom Keeline, assistant professor of classics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a highly competitive Summer Stipend from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Keeline’s project is titled “Latin Textual Scholarship in the Digital Age: An Open-Access Critical Edition of Ovid’s ‘Ibis.’”

More than 800 researchers applied for the award this year, and only 8 percent were funded. NEH Summer Stipends provide $6,000 for two consecutive months of full-time research and writing.

Keeline said he will prepare a digital scholarly edition of the “Ibis,” an important but lesser-known poem by one of ancient Rome’s most famous poets, Ovid. He will use the grant money to travel to Europe and inspect medieval manuscripts of the poem in libraries in England, France, Belgium and Germany.

He intends to submit the work to the Digital Latin Library, a collaborative platform designed to provide a new venue for “born digital” open-access editions of Latin texts.

Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the NEH supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation.

Visit the NEH website for more information about the agency and its grant programs.