Town hall meetings planned on parking, pricing

The university is hosting several town hall meetings in the coming week, beginning Thursday, April 6, so people can learn more about the new parking strategy, including permit pricing and lottery details. Everyone is welcome.

Meetings will be held:

1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Hillman Hall, Room 70 (Danforth Campus) (A live stream will be available via parking.wustl.edu .)

10-11 a.m. Friday, April 7, in the North Campus Cafeteria

8-9 a.m. Monday, April 10, in the West Campus Conference Center A/B (A live stream will be available via parking.wustl.edu .)

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in Simon Hall, Room 1 (Danforth Campus)

Can’t make one of these? Watch an on-demand playback beginning Monday, April 10.