Share Our Stuff drive underway

Attention students: as you prepare to move out of your residence hall or apartment, consider donating unwanted appliances, clothing or even packaged food to those in need (and keep such items out of landfills).
The Share Our Stuff drive is underway, with collection bins in residence halls on campus; there will be an off-campus collection Saturday, May 20. Learn more on the sustainability site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.