The View From Here 6.6.17

Faculty from Washington University and other institutions gathered for IDEA FIT May 25 in Seigle Hall. The Teaching Center led the institute, with support from the Office of the Provost. Learn more on the Teaching Center website. Here, Theresa Spitznagle (left), of the Program in Physical Therapy, and Mimi Kim, of the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures, talk with Denise Leonard (center), of the Teaching Center, during a breakout session on “fostering inclusive learning in groups.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)