The View From Here 6.6.17

Members of the “We Are Family” musical review, led by Provost Holden Thorp and Jeffery Matthews, professor in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences, gave a preview performance May 20 in the School of Law’s Crowder Courtyard. The group, which includes nine Washington University students, then performed in China May 25 and 28. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Student athletes who were busy competing during the universitywide Commencement May 19 gathered in the Hall of Champions May 22 for a special Commencement ceremony. Here, baseball player Christian Santos poses with a bat and helmet afterwards. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
University football coach Larry Kindbom tries his hand at pickleball on Staff Day May 22. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Armon Phillips, of Accounting Services, tags out Brian Harting, of Olin Business School, during a Staff Day game. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Mary Kay Clemens (right), of the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences, congratulates Emily Honeyball, of the Office for International Students and Scholars, after she won the grand prize of plane tickets on Staff Day. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
This is part of Architecture’s eighth annual Year-End Show, which features the work of graduating architecture, landscape architecture and urban design students. View more photos on the Sam Fox School Facebook page. (Photo by Stan Strembicki)
The MFA Thesis Exhibition is now open, featuring projects by the 25 students in the graduating class of the Graduate School of Art in the Sam Fox School. View more photos on the school’s Facebook page. (Photo by Katherine Bish)
Faculty from Washington University and other institutions gathered for IDEA FIT May 25 in Seigle Hall. The Teaching Center led the institute, with support from the Office of the Provost. Learn more on the Teaching Center website. Here, Theresa Spitznagle (left), of the Program in Physical Therapy, and Mimi Kim, of the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures, talk with Denise Leonard (center), of the Teaching Center, during a breakout session on “fostering inclusive learning in groups.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
