Doctoral student honored at IEEE International Symposium

Missael Garcia, a doctoral student in computer engineering, recently won two best-paper awards at the IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems conference in Baltimore.

The winning paper was co-written by Garcia, Mohamed Zayed, Kyoung-Mi Park and Viktor Gruev, a former associate professor of computer science at Washington University.

