Doctoral student honored at IEEE International Symposium

Missael Garcia, a doctoral student in computer engineering, recently won two best-paper awards at the IEEE International Symposium on Circuits and Systems conference in Baltimore.
The winning paper was co-written by Garcia, Mohamed Zayed, Kyoung-Mi Park and Viktor Gruev, a former associate professor of computer science at Washington University.
To learn more, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.