Carpenter to speak at One Day University

Brian Carpenter, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will present a lecture titled “The Art of Aging: Discovering New Sources of Creativity,” as part of One Day University, an event planned Oct. 28 at the Marriott St. Louis West.

One Day University, founded with the idea of allowing attendees to go back to college for a day, brings award-winning professors to cities across the country for a one-day session of four to five lectures. Carpenter will join three other professors presenting that day. Other topics include Abraham Lincoln, world-changing books and the ancient Egyptians.

