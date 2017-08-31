English named 2017 Wylie Scholar

Sean J. English, MD, an assistant professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the 2017 Wylie Scholar by Vascular Cures, a nonprofit organization that works to advance research in vascular disease.
The Wylie Scholar program awards early-career vascular surgeon-scientists in North America who have demonstrated promise for innovative research.
