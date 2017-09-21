Froelke named EMS medical adviser for national organization

Brian Froelke, MD, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the emergency medical services medical adviser to the Center for Patient Safety (CPS).
CPS, which is based in Jefferson City, Mo., is a national nonprofit dedicated to reducing medical errors.
