Joe named to Forward Promise advisory committee

Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named to the national advisory committee of Forward Promise, a national grant-making program that supports the health of boys and young men of color. Joe is a renowned expert on black adolescents’ development and mental health.

Backed by a $12 million grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and based at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education’s Racial Empowerment Collaborative, Forward Promise will promote a culture of health for boys and young men of color by supporting culturally responsive practices that buffer the effects of historical and present-day dehumanization, discrimination and colonization.

The national advisory committee will support Forward Promise with its grant-making, technical assistance to grantees and field-building with organizations throughout the U.S. that also seek to positively impact boys and young men of color.

Visit the Forward Promise website for more information.