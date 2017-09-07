Obituary: Nancy Galofré, formerly of chancellor’s office, 74

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Nancy Kay Galofré, who retired from Washington University in St. Louis in 2015, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in St. Louis, after a battle with cancer. She was 74. Galofré worked at the university for 26 years, including most recently as special events coordinator for the chancellor’s office.

Galofré is survived by three daughters, Ana Smith, Christine Allen and Mary Galofré; five grandchildren; brothers Gary and Ken Evert; and her beau, Alberto Galofré.

Read her obituary on the St. Louis Cremation website and in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A celebration of her life is planned from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Whittemore House, 6440 Forsyth Blvd. RSVPs are requested.