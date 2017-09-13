Register now for Mini-Medical School

The School of Medicine’s innovative program to introduce lay people to the world of medicine will get underway again later this month. Register now to take part in Mini-Medical School, a series of lectures and hands-on labs on everything from surgery to back pain to Alzheimer’s disease.
