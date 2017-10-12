Get involved with Danforth Staff Council

Want to get involved with the Danforth Staff Council? The council, which seeks to be a resource and address staff concerns, is looking for new members. Applications are due Oct. 22. New members would serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1.
