The View From Here 10.2.17

Alumni, family and friends attending the 30th anniversary celebration of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program gather for a group photo in Bowles Plaza Sept. 16. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Alumni, students, family and friends of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program at Washington University gathered for a farewell breakfast during the program’s 30th anniversary celebration at St. Louis Union Station Hotel on Sept. 17. Robyn Hadley (left), Ervin Scholars director, student Jae Williams and Clara McLeod, wife of the late James McLeod, the program’s founder and first director, pose for a photo. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Stephanie Kurtzman (center) was installed as the Peter G. Sortino Director of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement Sept. 11 during a ceremony in Anheuser-Busch Hall. Here, members of the Gephardt Institute staff join Kurtzman for a photograph. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Leslie G. Sortino (left), widow of Peter Sortino, visits with former U.S Sen. John C. Danforth and Stephanie N. Kurtzman before Kurtzman was installed as the Peter G. Sortino Director of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. Visit the Gephardt Institute site to read Kurtzman’s remarks. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Ira Flatow (right), host of public radio program “Science Friday,” discusses climate change with scientists Bronwen Konecky and Gavin Schmidt for an Assembly Series event Sept. 18 in Hillman Hall. Visit the Assembly Series website to learn about future programs. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Over 3,000 riders came together Sept. 23 and 24 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater to raise funds for Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital through the annual cycling challenge, Pedal the Cause. (Photo: Tim Parker/Washington University)
Nancy Staudt, dean and the Howard and Caroline Cayne Professor of Law, Provost Holden Thorp and Chancellor Mark Wrighton raise a glass at the School of Law’s Toasts and Tributes Gala, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the school with 500 alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends Sept. 15. The event included a Broadway-style revue of the school’s history, a musical performance from The Preliminary Hearings, a cocktail party and class dinners. For a slideshow of photos from the event, visit the Law School Gala. For more on the school’s 150th anniversary, visit the Law School website.
“Dawn of a new day!” Chancellor Mark Wrighton tweeted in sharing this photo last week.
