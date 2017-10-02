The View From Here 10.2.17

Alumni, students, family and friends of the John B. Ervin Scholars Program at Washington University gathered for a farewell breakfast during the program’s 30th anniversary celebration at St. Louis Union Station Hotel on Sept. 17. Robyn Hadley (left), Ervin Scholars director, student Jae Williams and Clara McLeod, wife of the late James McLeod, the program’s founder and first director, pose for a photo. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)