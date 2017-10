The View From Here 10.2.17

Nancy Staudt, dean and the Howard and Caroline Cayne Professor of Law, Provost Holden Thorp and Chancellor Mark Wrighton raise a glass at the School of Law’s Toasts and Tributes Gala, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the school with 500 alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends Sept. 15. The event included a Broadway-style revue of the school’s history, a musical performance from The Preliminary Hearings, a cocktail party and class dinners. For a slideshow of photos from the event, visit the Law School Gala. For more on the school’s 150th anniversary, visit the Law School website.