The View From Here 10.23.17

Cross-country athletes celebrate during the Principia College Cowbell Classic on Oct. 14 in Elsah, Ill. The Bears men’s and women’s teams both placed fifth overall in the classic. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
The Bears compete during a cross-country meet at the Principe in Elsah, IL. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Construction crews work on the 40-foot wall of the garage being built on the east end of the Danforth Campus Oct. 13. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The School of Medicine’s 12th Annual Research Training Symposium and Poster Session had over 200 attendees, five oral presenters and 113 posters from 23 programs. Here, Amal Taylor, a second-year medical student in the 2017 Summer Research Program, talks with other students. (Photo: Karen Elshout/Washington University)
People on the Medical Campus check out the School of Medicine’s 12th Annual Research Training Symposium and Poster Session. Amy Justice, MD, PhD, professor at Yale University, delivered the keynote address. (Photo: Karen Elshout/Washington University)
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.