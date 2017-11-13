The next universitywide blood drive will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, at seven locations throughout the campuses. All faculty, staff and students are encouraged to participate. Learn more here.
The next universitywide blood drive will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15, at seven locations throughout the campuses. All faculty, staff and students are encouraged to participate. Learn more here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.