Take part in used shoe drive

Donate gently used shoes at collection spots on the Medical Campus by May 31. The Office of Sustainability and the School of Medicine Operations and Facilities Management Department is coordinating the effort with Shoeman Water Projects. The nonprofit helps raise funds to provide clean water in developing countries.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.