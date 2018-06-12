Doctoral education retreat planned this fall

Interested faculty are invited to apply for the fall 2018 “Redefining Doctoral Education in the Humanities” faculty retreat, which will take place Sept. 28-29 and Oct. 6.

The workshops are part of the Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences’ Mellon Foundation-funded grant on reimagining doctoral education in the humanities.

The workshops are led by those at the forefront of national efforts and focus on the best practices for helping graduates succeed both within academia and in the world beyond (such as project management, collaborative research and writing, communicating with multiple audiences and building partnerships with community organizations). Participants will receive a $500 honorarium.

Learn more and apply by Aug. 1.