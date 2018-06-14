Medical faculty elected to Society for Pediatric Research

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Five faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis recently were elected to the Society for Pediatric Research, which aims to improve child health through research, professional collaboration and advocacy.

They are Megan A. Cooper, MD, PhD; Brian J. DeBosch, MD, PhD; Laura G. Schuettpelz, MD, PhD; Indi Trehan, MD; and Yumirle P. Turmelle, MD.

Their accomplishment was recognized on the Department of Pediatrics website.