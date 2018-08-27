Brown School student awarded funding for work with homeless children

Katherine Marcal, a doctoral student in social work at the Brown School, has been awarded a two-year, $60,000 grant from the National Institute of Mental Health of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a project titled “Promoting Child Behavioral Health in Homeless Services: A Community-Based System Dynamics Approach.”
Marcal’s research interests include family homelessness, child development and service delivery for inadequately housed families with children. She uses system dynamics to investigate service delivery and child well-being from a systems perspective.
