Holocaust Ghettos Project wins NEH Digital Humanities Advancement Grant

Anika Walke, assistant professor of history in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is co-recipient of a 2018 Digital Humanities Advancement Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The three-year, $296,455 grant will support “The Holocaust Ghettos Project: Reintegrating Victims and Perpetrators through Places and Events.” Part of the Holocaust Geographies Collaborative, the project will use information from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Encyclopedia of Camps and Ghettos to create a historical geographic information system (GIS) model of 1,400 Nazi-era Jewish ghettos.

Anne Knowles, the Colonel James C. McBride Distinguished Professor of History at the University of Maine, is project director. Walke and Paul Jaskot of Duke University serve as co-directors. The research team also includes geographers and historians at Stanford University, Texas State University, Bristol University and the University of Maine.

Read more about the project on the Arts & Sciences website.